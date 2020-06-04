Charles "Chuck" C. Smith, II
Ventura - Charles "Chuck" C. Smith, II, 85, of Ventura, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. He was born on December 8, 1934 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Chuck served in the United States Marine Corps from 1954 to 1957 and the Marine Reserves until 1960. While stationed at Quantico, Virginia he met Alice Lucille Seaburg. They married in 1958 in Ventura, California. Chuck was preceded in death by Alice S. Smith in 1985.
He lived in Ventura since 1957 and a member of Electrical Workers Local Union #952 since 1958. Chuck worked for Taft Electric as a troubleshooter for 19 years. He joined Ventura County as Maintenance Electrician in 1990 and retired in 1999 after 40 years in the trade.
Chuck was active in the First United Methodist Church of Ventura; He enjoyed playing his violin in the Chancel Choir; he was involved with the Men's Breakfast Club, Family to Family Service and Hilltoppers Group. He served as President of Sunrise Optimist Club 2002-2003.
He enjoyed all electronics, computer operations, traveling and riding his A.T.V.
Chuck married Doris (Edelman) Keith on Valentine's Day in 1987. He was preceded in death by Doris in January of 2013.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Hugh Wayne Smith and Sarah (Fife) Smith of Tujunga; daughter, Cynthia Helen Smith of Valencia; granddaughter, Emerson Ann Smith of Tujunga; grandson, Evan Fife Smith of Tujunga; and his brother, Garvin Lewis Smith of Ann Arbor, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the American Diabetes Association, Ventura County Chapter, 3460 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 900, Los Angeles, CA 90010.
A memorial will be announced after Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.
A private inurnment has taken place at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, in Ventura.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, CA 93003. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.