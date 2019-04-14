|
|
Charles Dayton Price, Jr.
Ventura, CA
March 25, 1931 ? March 15, 2019
Charlie Price, a life-long Venturan, died peacefully on March 15, 2019 just short of his 88th birthday. Born in Boston, Mass., Charlie moved to Ventura with his mother and grandparents at five months of age, journeying cross-country in his grandparents' 1928 Essex "Super Six" sedan. A standout southpaw pitcher at Ventura High School where he graduated in 1949, Charlie was drafted by the Chicago White Sox and played minor league ball with the Sox and the Brooklyn Dodgers until the Korean War interrupted his career. He spent three years in the Seabees in Subic Bay, Philippines building the Cubi Point Naval Air Station and pitching for the Navy's Armed Services team, which won the 1954 Championship in Honolulu. After the war he left baseball behind and, in 1958, graduated from UCSB on the GI Bill. During his senior year at USCB Charlie was one of a handful of students selected to participate in a seminar titled "The Human Situation" conducted by the English novelist and philosopher, Aldous Huxley. Charlie then went on to a successful 30-year career as a stock broker and investment advisor.
Charlie was an avid outdoorsman. An expert fly fisherman, he learned to tie his own flies as a teen. In a high school autobiographical essay he confessed, "My other interest or hobby while I am not fishing is preparing to fish. . ." He was a pioneer of light tackle saltwater fly fishing and held several line class world records for tuna and other species. Charlie also served on the Ventura County Fish and Game Commission where he promoted fresh and saltwater fish conservation projects. His passion for fishing and the outdoors inspired him to co-found Friends of the Ventura River in 1974, a conservation group dedicated to restoring the Ventura River and its steelhead fishery. Charlie was also one of Ventura's first State Beach lifeguards and surfers. He shaped his own balsa wood surfboards, traveled to the North Shore of Hawaii in 1959, and judged many of the early surf contests including the 1965 Tom Morey Invitational and the 1961-1966 West Coast Championships. Charlie's other passion was automobiles. He enjoyed building performance engines and was known as a hot rodder around Ventura in the early 1950s. Later he organized Concours d'Elegance events to benefit the Big Brothers/Sisters organization.
As a father, Charlie was devoted and caring. He cherished teaching his children important life skills and arranging memorable family vacations to the Sierras, Baja, and Hawaii. He is survived by his first wife Cecelia "Chickie" Herndon and their son Christopher Price, his step-daughter Sheila Kruger and his granddaughter Brianne Kruger.
Charlie was preceded in death by his mother and step-father, Mildred (Bates) and Lester Mitchell, his second wife Tricia (Steinbauer) Price, and their son Bryan Price. His younger brother Ronald "Rue" Price survived Charlie by only three days, passing away on March 18, 2019 in Kalispell, Montana.
Charlie Price lived a long, full life in the Ventura community. Charlie's mind was rarely at rest or contented with conventional wisdom. He had countless friends and was known as a great raconteur and conversationalist, always enthusiastically sharing his stories and ideas. He will be sorely missed, but the legacy of his full life will be fondly and gratefully remembered by all who knew him.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 14, 2019