Charles Douglas Hayes, 'Charlie', age 84, went home to the Lord on February 5, 2019. This gentle, caring and wonderful man has left a permanent mark etched on our hearts and will be supremely missed.

Family was the pivotal essence of Charlie's life. He was a beloved husband for 60 years to Lois, father to Krista Skultety and husband Marty, and Teresa Stillwell and husband Scott; Proud grandfather to Alina, Shayna, Tawny, Shelby, Brett and Cameron; and great grandfather to Kadin, Beckam, Avalon and Hayes.

Charlie was born in Menan, Idaho to Leander and Emma Hayes. He was the 4tth of 7 boys. Charlie's family moved to Logan, Utah and then to Las Vegas, where he graduated from high school in 1952. He went on to graduate with a BS in Mechanical Engineering from BYU in 1956 and earned his MS in Mechanical Engineering from USC. He worked in the Aerospace industry for 35 years in Southern California, finishing his career at JPL in Pasadena.

Charlie was drafted into the Army in 1956. He met the love of his life, Lois Swindal, on a blind date, while he was stationed at Redstone Arsenal Army Base in Huntsville, Alabama. They married in 1958 and moved to Southern California to start their life together.

His church, family and senior softball league were sources of great joy in Charlie, 'Papa's' life. He spent hours upon hours playing catch, watching soccer games, helping with math homework and rallying at the ping pong table with his grandkids. "We had an inside joke where he told us 'don't forget!' Don't worry Papa, we never will!"
Published in Ventura County Star on Feb. 19, 2019
