Ted Mayr Funeral Home
3150 Loma Vista Road
Ventura, CA 93003
(805) 643-9977
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
1944 - 2020
Oxnard - Charles (Chuck) Hall, loved and esteemed by all who knew him, passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at age 76. Chuck was born in Scioto, Ohio on January 4, 1944 and was one of six children born to Virgil and Ivory Hall.

His humble beginnings made him resilient, shaped his rigorous work ethic, and bestowed him the courage to venture out into the world on his own at an early age.

He served in the United States Air Force from 1963 to 1967 and afterwards spent decades dredging our harbors, the last 25 years at Manson Construction Company with his brother and best friend, Larry, by his side. His co-workers were his extended family whom he inspired by his loyalty, sincerity, humor, and dependability.

Chuck was married 35 years to Melanie who was the love of his life and together they suffered the loss of their son, Martin Kemsley, two years ago. His most treasured possessions were his children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews whom he patiently regarded with unconditional love and kindness.

He will be forever missed by his devoted wife, Melanie; son, Matt Kemsley and wife Paola: daughter, Kristin Henderson and husband Tory; and daughter in-law, Shana Kemsley; grandchildren, Simeonne, Ryann, Noah, Katie, Tyler, Paige and Samuel; and his nieces and nephews, Drake, Dean, Kai, Cameron, Caitlin, Kendall, Jacob, Eli, Tyler, Kayla, and Ryan. They will remember how special their Popi was and will be comforted by memories of his selflessness and generosity.

Services to honor Chuck will be held at the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 11:00am.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to .

Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, CA 93003. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 4 to Feb. 9, 2020
