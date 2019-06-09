|
|
Charles Howard Dollison
- - Charles Howard Dollison went to be with the Lord on May 28, 2019. He was born in Quaker City, Ohio on November 16, 1934 to Miles and Jennie Dollison. He will be missed by his wife Helen, their five children: Chuck (Gloria), Mike, Steve (Rita), Kathy (Jeff), Tim (Michelle) their grandchildren: Angelo, Shannon, Monica, Christina, Kristi, Kyle and Pierce and numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws and extended family and friends.
Charles and Helen married November 26, 1955 in Byesville, Ohio and enjoyed 63 years of marriage. Charles had a tremendous love for his entire family. He never wanted to miss an opportunity to meet up and celebrate an occasion with family and friends. Charles spent his early years in Ohio and had a love for the family farm as well as a love for school and playing basketball. He was an inspiration on his basketball team at Old Washington High School and was Class President his senior year in 1952.
Charles was well respected in every aspect of life. He had an incredible work ethic and would always give you an honest answer. Charles worked for RCA in Cambridge, Ohio where he met his wife Helen. After RCA he went to Dennison Corporation in Columbus, Ohio where he also attended Ohio State University.
In 1977, he was transferred to Oxnard, CA to work for Abex Corporation and made his home in Ventura, Ca. He retired from Abex Corporation after 26 years. He also proudly served with the National Guard.
Charles lived a life of happiness and dedication to his wife and family. The wisdom and inspiration he instilled in his kids and grand kids will forever be missed. When asked what word best described his life, he would tell you "LUCKY" because he met the love of his life, Helen Fotta. His great sense of humor was a trademark of his personality and we never tired of his wonderful stories.
He is preceded in death by his parents Miles and Jennie Dollison and his siblings Robert and Mary Dollison.
A special thank you to Dr. Schaun Patel and Dr. Sandyha Patel for their special care over the years.
Service will be on June 17th at 10:00 am at Santa Clara Cemetery Chapel in Oxnard, CA. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the .
His wife, kids, grand kids, family and friends will miss him tremendously.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 9, 2019