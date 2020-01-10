|
|
Charles James Bennett
Camarillo - Charles James Bennett (Chuck) passed away on January 8th at approximately 5:45 A.M., after a long illness. Charles was born July 7, 1965 in Torrance, California to Robert and Myrna Bennett. Charles was the last child born in this family, sometimes referred to as "Tail-end Charlie"! He is survived by his loving wife Cynthia Bennett of Camarillo, Mother Myrna Bennett of Camarillo, sister Cherie Schmid (Paul) of Ojai, brothers Michael (Sherri) Bennett of Vermillion, Ohio, Steven (Holly) Bennett of Camarillo, and sister Laurie (Ruth) Bennett of Camarillo. Stepsons Brian Fuston and Daniel Fuston of Texas. Sister-in-law Gail Bailey of Texas, Brothers in-law Donald Stirewalt of Sacramento, Danny Stirewalt of Sun City, and Clyde Stirewalt of Texas. Nieces and nephews Karen Cardier, Christopher Carmichael, Norman Alsup, Bryan Alsup, Brian Bennett, Glenn Bennett, Justin Bennett, Julie Bennett and Samantha Bennett. Great nieces and nephews Andrea Carmichael, Athena Cardier, Arianne Akeson and Axle Akeson. Step grandsons Corey Fuston, Zachary Fuston and Mikey Fuston of Texas.
Chuck was preceded in death by his Father Robert Bennett in 2008, sister Charlene Alsup in 2014 and brother-in-law Harold Stirewalt in 2019.
Most recently Chuck was a Corporate Vice President and Division Manager in the Fence Factory family of companies. He started working in the family business at about age 10. Learning the skills as well as the "tricks of the trade" at an early age prepared him to assist in building the company into the closely held family business and dominant force in the industry that it is today. Upon graduating from high school in 1984, Chuck immediately began working in what was at the time the Agoura Hills location of Fence Factory as the shop welder. He learned and earned his way eventually to be the Manager of that division of the company and gained the love, admiration and respect of everyone who worked with him. Family members, employees, vendors and especially customers and clients, were always aware of his obvious empathy and his desire to please. It was evident in Chuck that his passion to help people was always in the front of his mind and everyone knew that after working with and for him. Not one for pomp and circumstance, Chuck always kept a low profile but made his presence felt when necessary.
Chuck attended Blanche Reynolds Elementary School, Elmhurst Elementary School, Cabrillo Junior High and Buena High School.
Chuck enjoyed football and basketball at a young age, but his athletic connection in his youth was wrestling. Rooting for his favorite football team the Green Bay Packers, camping in his motorhome and enjoying time with his family, wife and friends were what really made him happy.
Being the last of six, Chuck seemed to have the misfortune of usually getting caught in the act of the same type of mischief his brothers and sisters "got away with" while growing up, that was "Tail-end Charlie"!
He will be so deeply missed but his legacy is one that will not be forgotten. Rest in peace little Brother!
A service for Chuck will be held Sunday, January 12 at 11AM at Griffin Family Funeral Chapel, 1075 East Daily Dr., Camarillo, CA 93010. A reception will be hosted at Las Posas Country Club, 955 Fairway Dr., Camarillo, immediately after the service. Chuck will be interred with his Uncle James Bennett next to his Father Robert Bennett in Laceyville, PA.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 10 to Jan. 13, 2020