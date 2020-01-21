Resources
Camarillo, CA - Charles L. Curtis, Jr. known as "Charlie Tuna" died at home peacefully in his sleep surrounded by his loving family on November 14, 2019. He is survived by his children, Chuck, Barbara and Marie; sister, Jackie; son-in-law, David Mendoza; sister-in-law, Margret (and her husband, Dale); along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Charlie was fortunate enough to do what he loved for a living: scuba diving. He was able to share this passion with countless others as a dive instructor and owner of Aqua-Ventures Dive Shop in Camarillo.

He has gone to be with his loving wife of 53 years, Ursula. Charlie was a loving father who will be missed (and is).

Graveside services for Charlie will be held at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park, 2052 Howard Road, Camarillo, CA on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with a continued celebration of life at the family residence.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 21 to Jan. 26, 2020
