Charles Leonard Heinrichs
Aug 6, 1933 - Feb 1, 2020
According to Chuck Heinrichs, he was the luckiest guy in the world. He had the best parents, Abe and Sarah Heinrichs; the most fun, fond, and best-fed familia; the ideal childhood (born in Reedley, CA and a wonderful rural life in McFarland, CA, Guilford & Barnard, MO. He served his country in the Air Force, before going on to earn a math degree at Northwest Missouri State University and later earn an MBA from Pepperdine University. He always knew how miraculous it was that Nancy Germann loved and married him when they were college kids, 23 & 18 years old. He was extremely proud of the fact that Nancy gave him their children, the four best gifts of his life; Debbie, Patrice, Greg and Dave. They learned early on how to solve problems. He delighted in two grandsons, JJ and Eric and a great granddaughter, Arya. Being with their children and grandchildren at family dinners, going to the beach to picnic & drink Negra Modelo, or to kayak and try to surf brought him great joy. After different jobs in the aerospace industry both in Canada and the US, he found his niche at Hughes Aircraft Company as a Support Program Manager and later on in the software training company that he created after retiring from Hughes. As a long time Toastmaster, he enjoyed public speaking like few others. Chuck was a life long learner and enjoyed reading and playing music; on the piano or ukulele and often times could be heard serenading his wife Nancy of 63 years.
At 86, he died too soon. We miss him and always will. But even as we cry, we smile. If he was lucky, we were even luckier. He enjoyed a life well lived.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020