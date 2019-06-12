|
Charles Mead Hair
Ventura - Charles M. Hair, M.D., was born March 22, 1920 to James Harley Hair and Annie Louise Bledsoe Hair in Lancaster, Washington. At age six, he moved with his parents to Taft and soon after to Santa Paula where he and his younger brother, Bill, were raised. He and his wife, Gerry, met while he was a student at Ventura College and she was attending Ventura High School. They married in 1942 and remain happily together for almost 77 years until Gerry's passing in March of this year.
Dr. Hair graduated from Santa Paula Union High School in June 1937. Upon graduation, he went on to the University of Southern California where he earned his B.S. from USC in 1941, then his M.D. degree from USC in 1945. During 1944 and 1945 he served his internship. In 1945 and 1946 he served an OB-GYN residency in the U.S. Army in Denver, Colorado. From 1946 to 1948, he served in the U.S. Army, Surgery emphasis, in Salzburg, Austria.
In 1948 Dr. and Mrs. Hair returned to Ventura County, where he began his practice and the couple reared their five children, John Hair, Cheryl Cohn, Steve Hair, Suzanne Chandler, Patrick Hair. Chuck realized that he could not have accomplished all that he did without Gerry always being by his side throughout their years of marriage encouraging, supporting, and loving him.
When Dr. Hair started practicing medicine in Ventura County in 1948, family physicians did everything for their patients, from tonsillectomies to delivering babies. "I've seen it go from the practice of medicine to the science of medicine," he said, adding that today's doctors are much more specialized than in his day, which is a benefit for patients. During the years of his practice from 1948 through 1986 he delivered over 3,000 babies.
In 1974, Dr. Hair co-founded the Livingston Memorial Foundation. "One of the things I'm proudest of is the founding and the work of the Livingston Memorial Foundation," says Dr. Hair. "There's a lot of satisfaction in giving something back to the community that has been so good to me over the years." As Chairman of the Foundation, Dr. Hair helped allocate grants to several Ventura County agencies. The primary aim is to enhance patient care locally and make it available to those who otherwise could not afford it. His entire reason for being was to help and care for others, which he did until the end of his life.
He was elected president of the medical staff of St. John's Hospital in 1955; President of Ventura County Medical Society in 1958; President of California Medical Association in 1982; Chairman of the American Medical Association Council on Legislation; Chairman, Board of Directors of Blue Shield 1978-1981, 1984-1987; Livingston Foundation Board: and Chairman of the Board, Livingston Memorial Visiting Nurse Association from 1974-2012.
He devoted a great deal of time to prepare for his national leadership role, from being the president of a medical staff to president of a county, and a state medical society. And the legacy that he left behind shines like the guiding light of the North Star in the medical profession. The quality of his leadership is for all future medical political leaders to emulate.
He has received numerous awards. Among them are 1989 Citizen of the Year, Ventura Arthritis Foundation, 1991 Howard Hassard Award "Extraordinary Contribution to Blue Shield", 1995 Grand Marshall, Ventura County Fair, 2001 Congressional Record Resolution by Honorable Elton Gallegly, 2003 Physician of the Year Award, Camarillo Health Care District's "Apple of Excellence", 2004 Ventura Medical Resource Foundation, Physician Emeritus Award, 2007 Outstanding Alumnus Santa Paula Union High School.
Chuck was an avid horseman and, since 1971 has been a proud member of Rancheros Visitadores He served on the Board of Directors and was an Honorary Member of Campo Adolfo. His many friends loved him and have paid tribute to him with such appraise as. "His palpable fondness for people, mental acuity and genuine demeanor was always on his face with that smile of his so naturally and easily on display." "His humor and his warmth were one of a kind; He was a dedicated family man, a Ranchero, a gentle man and a man's man." "Chuck was the embodiment and the epitome of a gentleman. A seat next to Chuck around the campfire was always valued." "He was so very important to me professionally as a physician model and as a Ranchero." "He will remain in my memory as an essential element to what makes our Camp special." "Chuck was one of the kindest and most genuine people I have ever met. So grateful to say he was my friend. He mentored and inspired me when I first became an Adolfo, and yes he always made me laugh." "What a class act."
Chuck and Gerry were long time members of the Saticoy Congregational Church which later became the Church of the Foothills in Ventura. They also were members of Saticoy Country Club for many years. and in 1993 Chuck served as its President.
All of his professional accomplishments aside, his greatest role was being the patriarch of his family.
His daughter Cheryl remembers him as a "Renaissance man who wanted to include everyone in his orbit. He was most happy when he had everyone in the family and extended family around him directing the Orchestra. Above all he was the best father and loved his family more than anything." His children have always been extremely proud of his accomplishments. They continue to look up to him as the ultimate role model. He supported each of them unconditionally. They will always remember the family trips and other occasions that he would make so very special. They also remember accompanying him on house calls. He was a loving husband; father, brother, son, colleague, and friend. His ten grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren loved him dearly, and he cherished his time with them.
His family wishes to thank Livingston Memorial Nurse Association & Hospice for their gentle, attentive care.
A Memorial Service is being planned for August 23, 2019 at the Limonera Ranch in Santa Paula the time is to be announced.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that a donation be made to the Ventura County Community Foundation: For the Charles M Hair MD endowment fund.4001 Mission Oaks Blvd, Suite A, Camarillo, CA 93012 805-330-6676.
