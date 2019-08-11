|
Charles Mead Hair, M.D.
Ventura - Charles M. Hair, M.D., was born March 22, 1920 to James Harley Hair and Annie Louise Bledsoe Hair in Lancaster, Washington. At age six, he moved with his parents to Taft and soon after to Santa Paula where he and his younger brother, Bill, were raised. He and his wife, Gerry, met while he was a student at Ventura College and she was attending Ventura High School. They married in 1942 and remain happily together for almost 77 years until Gerry's passing in March of this year.
Dr. Hair graduated from Santa Paula Union High School in June 1937. Upon graduation, he went on to the University of Southern California where he earned his B.S. from USC in 1941, then his M.D. degree from USC in 1945. During 1944 and 1945, he served his internship. In 1945 and 1946, he served an OB-GYN residency in the U.S. Army in Denver, Colorado. From 1946 to 1948, he served in the U.S. Army, Surgery emphasis, in Salzburg, Austria.
In 1948, Dr. and Mrs. Hair returned to Ventura County, where he began his practice and the couple reared their five children, John Hair, Cheryl Cohn, Steve Hair, Suzanne Chandler, and Patrick Hair.
When Dr. Hair started practicing medicine in Ventura County in 1948, family physicians did everything for their patients, from tonsillectomies to delivering babies. During the years of his practice from 1948 through 1986, he delivered over 3,000 babies.
In 1974, Dr. Hair co-founded the Livingston Memorial Foundation. "One of the things I'm proudest of is the founding and the work of the Livingston Memorial Foundation," says Dr. Hair. "There's a lot of satisfaction in giving something back to the community that has been so good to me over the years."
He was elected president of the medical staff of St. John's Hospital in 1955; President of Ventura County Medical Society in 1958; President of California Medical Association in 1982; Chairman of the American Medical Association Council on Legislation; Chairman, Board of Directors of Blue Shield 1978-1981, 1984-1987; Livingston Foundation Board: and Chairman of the Board, Livingston Memorial Visiting Nurse Association from 1974-2012.
He has received numerous awards. Among them are 1989 Citizen of the Year, Ventura Arthritis Foundation, 1991 Howard Hassard Award "Extraordinary Contribution to Blue Shield", 1995 Grand Marshall, Ventura County Fair, 2001 Congressional Record Resolution by Honorable Elton Gallegly, 2003 Physician of the Year Award, Camarillo Health Care District's "Apple of Excellence", 2004 Ventura Medical Resource Foundation, Physician Emeritus Award, 2007 Outstanding Alumnus Santa Paula Union High School.
Chuck was an avid horseman and, since 1971 has been a proud member of Rancheros Visitadores. He served on the Board of Directors and was an Honorary Member of Campo Adolfo.
Chuck and Gerry were long time members of the Saticoy Congregational Church which later became the Church of the Foothills in Ventura. They also were members of Saticoy Country Club for many years.
