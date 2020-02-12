|
|
Charles Michael North M.D.
Camarillo - August 18, 1940 - February 7, 2020
Dr. Charles M. North, "Charley", passed away peacefully in his Camarillo home surrounded by his loving family on Friday, February 7th. His death was due to complications of Rheumatoid Arthritis. He was 79. Charley was born to Irma and L.R. North in Olivia Minnesota. He attended Olivia Public Schools where he met many life-long friends. He went on to earn degrees in Pharmacy and Medicine at the University of Minnesota and completed a Fellowship in Neuroradiology at LA County USC Medical Center. Charley married Kay M. Archer in 1964 and they enjoyed fifty-five wonderful years of marriage.
Charley worked as a Radiologist and last served at Community Memorial Hospital in Ventura where he was head of the Radiology department. Charley mastered everything he tried and made lasting friendships in every discipline he experienced. He especially loved fine food, wine and art, antique furniture, sports cars, racing, biking, skiing, golfing, photography and woodworking. He was a mentor to his fellow members in the Conejo Valley Woodworkers Association and filled his home with fine furniture and beautiful lathe turned wood objects. He was also a highly respected leader in his Bible Study group at St. Jude Catholic Church in Westlake.
Charley was known for his great sense of humor, his dedicated friendship, his incredible generosity and his humble presence. He and Kay enjoyed traveling. Favorite trips included St. Petersburg, Russia and riding the Orient Express. Yet, the accomplishments of his four grandchildren delighted him more than anything else in life.
He is survived by his wife Kay; son Mike North (Jennifer); daughter Polly Anderson; grandchildren: Jake and Kate North and Wallace and Quincy Anderson; brother in law Charley (Nancy) Archer; sister in law Betsy (Kevin) Vanselow; nephews Jason and Greg Vanselow and Tony Archer, and numerous other loving relatives, friends and co-workers. In lieu of flowers donations to the of Los Angeles for Rheumatoid Arthritis Research would be much appreciated. Donations may be sent to 3731 Wilshire Blvd. #305, Los Angeles, CA 90010.
Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated Monday, February 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM in St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, 32032 Lindero Canyon Rd, Westlake Village.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020