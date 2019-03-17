|
Charles Michael Teron
Bend, OR
Mike passed away peacefully in his sleep at home in Bend.
Mike was born in Oxnard, California to George and Dorothy Carr Teron and graduated from Oxnard High School in 1955. He enlisted in the Army in 1955 and served as a paratrooper in Germany until 1958. He graduated from San Fernando Valley State College with a B.S. degree in Quantitative Methods (computer science).
He married Mae Lester in September 1967 and had two sons, Michael Steven (Julie) and grandsons Ryen and Mason; and John Garth and granddaughters Bailey and Hannah.
Mike married Pauline Tuel in 1992. After retiring from Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division as a Supervisory Electronic Engineer in 1994, he and Pauline
moved to Bend. He had a passion for flying and had private and commercial pilot licenses.
Mike and Pauline enjoyed their travels and spending time with family and friends, and with their German Shorthair pointers, Rex and Max.
Mike is survived by Pauline, sons Mike and Garth and grandchildren Ryen, Mason, Bailey and Hannah. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Dorothy Teron and his brother John.
Bard Funeral Home of Bend is in charge of arrangements. Burial and memorial services will be held at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, Ventura, California.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 17, 2019