Services
Camino Del Sol Memorial Center & Funeral Home
200 N C St
Oxnard, CA 93030
(805) 483-3443
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
601 East Bard Road
Oxnard, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Payton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Payton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles Payton Obituary
Charles Payton

Port Hueneme - Charles Gilmore Payton, 78 fell asleep in death, surrounded by his family on June 11th, 2019. Charles was the son of Julius and Elizabeth Payton. Charles leaves behind his wife and brother, along with his two sons, his daughter-in-law and grandchildren.

Charlie was born in Whistler, Alabama. As a young man he relocated to Oxnard after joining the military where he worked on jet engines. Oxnard is where he also found his love for God and the Bible. Charles was dedicated and committed to his faith until his passing.

Family and Friends are invited to the memorial services for Charlie Payton. To be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 2pm. Location: The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses- 601 East Bard Road, Oxnard, CA 93033.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Otto & Sons, Camino del Sol, Funeral Home and Crematory, Oxnard
Published in Ventura County Star from June 26 to June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now