|
|
Charles Payton
Port Hueneme - Charles Gilmore Payton, 78 fell asleep in death, surrounded by his family on June 11th, 2019. Charles was the son of Julius and Elizabeth Payton. Charles leaves behind his wife and brother, along with his two sons, his daughter-in-law and grandchildren.
Charlie was born in Whistler, Alabama. As a young man he relocated to Oxnard after joining the military where he worked on jet engines. Oxnard is where he also found his love for God and the Bible. Charles was dedicated and committed to his faith until his passing.
Family and Friends are invited to the memorial services for Charlie Payton. To be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 2pm. Location: The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses- 601 East Bard Road, Oxnard, CA 93033.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Otto & Sons, Camino del Sol, Funeral Home and Crematory, Oxnard
Published in Ventura County Star from June 26 to June 27, 2019