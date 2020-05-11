|
Charles R. Dooley
Oxnard - Charles R. Dooley Jr. a loving father, grandfather, brother, and husband passed away on April 23, 2020, at the age of 88. Born in Toccoa, Georgia on April 2, 1932, he was one of 11 children.
He joined the Navy at the age of 20 and served for 20 years. During that time he met his wife Ichie and they had two beautiful daughters. He loved to joke around. make people laugh and tell stories about growing up in Georgia and serving in the Navy.
He was the kindest most loving man and will be missed greatly.
he is survived by his daughter Carol and Doris, son in law Mike, grandchildren amber, Steven, Gary, Ashley, Michael, great-grandchildren Neelah, Nolan Mason, Christopher, and destiny.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 11 to May 17, 2020