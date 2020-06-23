Charles Ray Sponseller



Charles Ray Sponseller, or Chuck, as most called him, entered Eternity on June 4, 2020 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was welcomed by Jesus Christ, Chuck's Lord and Savior, whom he committed his life to at an early age. His wife Janice, and family and friends were by his side. Chuck was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend who brought joy and laughter into the lives of all who knew him.



Chuck was born to the late Charles "Ray" Sponseller and Edna Joy Samples Sponseller on February 26, 1953 in Santa Paula, California. As a young boy Chuck's interests ranged from playing little league baseball to pole vaulting in high school. His love of music led him to playing the tuba in the Buena High School Band, where after, he continued playing for local orchestras, church combos, and a Dixie Land Band.



After high school, Chuck followed in his father's footsteps entering the plumbing trade. He was initiated into the United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters on October 4, 1973. He was a 46-year member of the Local 484. Prior to his retirement from the Union in June 2012, he was a Certified Instructor for the Apprentices & Journeymen from 2007 to 2017. He was a great mentor to all his students.



Chuck was married to his wife Janice on May 25, 1997. They shared 23 beautiful years together filled with countless memories. Chuck was a devoted husband and Janice was the perfect example of "in sickness or in health, as long as we both shall live". She never left his side for the duration of his illness.



Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Edna Sponseller. He is survived by his loving wife, Janice Tanner Sponseller; son Jason Sponseller (Shannon) and grandchildren Jacob, Joshua, and Jayna (Mike); son Nick Sponseller (Kate); step-son Ted Ramirez (Ashley) and granddaughter Amelia; brother Jeffrey Sponseller (Denise) and sister Jill Sponseller Watkins (Roger). The extended family includes many cousins, nieces and nephews, all very much loved by Chuck.



A celebration of Chuck's life will be held on Saturday July 18, 2020 at 1:00pm at the First Baptist Church, 1057 First St., Fillmore, CA. Pastor George Golden will be officiating. COVID regulations will be adhered and PPE will be offered.









