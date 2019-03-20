Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Stephen's Episcopal Church
Edina, MN
Scott was a wonderful, funny, kind gregarious man with a distinctive gravely voice and a large, unforgettable presence. He was known for his charm, quick wit and strong personality. Scott was an avid sportsman golf, hockey, tennis, skiing were his passion. His personality came out on the golf course always supplying jokes. Scott grew up in Edina, MN and Camarillo CA. He graduated from St. Olaf in 1978 and William Mitchell Law School in 1983. Scott practiced law in Wayzata, MN for many years.

Preceded in death by father, Charles G. Massie. Survived by son Charles Ryan Massie, daughter Lauren Massie and their mother Diana; Francie Sever and her mother Nancy; mother Mary Attwood Massie siblings Pam Massie, David Massie(Michele) and Mary Kay Welsh(Doug): nephews Woody and Charlie, nieces Brittany and Becca; Many cousins and their children and all the people whose lives he touched.

Funeral service Saturday March 23rd 1 pm at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, Edina MN

In lieu of flowers please make donations to YMCA Twin Cities; or a .
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 20, 2019
