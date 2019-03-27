|
|
Charley K. Menendez
Oxnard, CA
Charley Kalei "Charley Bear" Menendez of Oxnard, CA passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center Los Angeles from an incurable infection due to liver failure. Charley was waiting for her 2nd liver transplant; since she was re-listed in June 2015. Her 1st liver transplant was March 22, 2000; due to her Autoimmune Hepatitis/Sclerosing Cholangitis.
Charley was born May 31, 1995 in Ventura, CA. Charley's education included Rio Del Norte Elementary School, Rio Vista Middle School, Rio Mesa High School (Graduated June 2013), and Oxnard College.
Charley was employed briefly at the Camarillo Gap Outlet and Oxnard Target.
Charley's favorite activities were hanging out with friend's and family, FACETIME/SheNANIgans with her cousin Nani, reading, arts & crafts, Anime, Hawaiian hula, Disneyland, writing, singing & listening to music. Charley's highlighted moment was meeting Cody Bellinger and Chris Taylor from the Dodgers who floss danced and challenged Ellen DeGeneres to a floss off at UCLA and her favorite idols were Ariana Grande & Ellen DeGeneres that she never got the opportunity to meet.
Charley is survived by herparents Georgina"Gina"Leina?ala Valles and Robert"Bobby"Valles, brother Justin Valles, sister Kaitlyn Valles, great grandpa Harold Ceja, great grandma Hermelinda Alvara, grandparents Carlos & Vickie Menendez, grandma Mickey Reyes, grandpa Bob Valles, grandma Carol Valles and numerous aunts, uncles & cousins. She was preceded in death by her great grandma Jennie Ceja, great grandpa Edward"Eddie"Cabrera, great grandma Esther"Nana"Cabrera, great grandpa Carlos Antonio Menendez, great grandma Emily Lopez and grandparents Ben & Veronica Wright.
Memorial Services for Charley will be at the Reardon Funeral Home of Oxnard, 511 N. A Street, Oxnard at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 30, 2019. A reception will follow at 1:00 PM at the Oxnard Performing Arts & Convention Center (Oxnard Room) 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard.
