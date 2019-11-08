Services
Ted Mayr Funeral Home
3150 Loma Vista Road
Ventura, CA 93003
(805) 643-9977
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church
1057 1st Street
Fillmore, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Mosley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Rose Lovett Shores Mosley


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlotte Rose Lovett Shores Mosley Obituary
Charlotte Rose Lovett Shores Mosley

Ventura - Our Beloved "Charlotte Rose Lovett Shores Mosley" has been called to Heaven on October 22, 2019.

Born on January 6, 1935 to Lillian Lovett (Granny) and James Lovett in Chickasha, Oklahoma. She moved to Ventura attending Sheridan Way Elementary and Ventura Jr. High.

Charlotte led an interesting life with three children: daughter, Jeri Hooten and husband Tom; son, Ron Shores; and late daughter, Karen Shores Robbins. She had seven grandchildren: Crystal Waycasy Clark, Darrell Waycasy, Samantha Shores Harrelson, Lindsey Shores Jennings, Whitney Sparks Latty, Jake Sparks and Laurel Sparks Robbins. Charlotte also had eight great grandchildren and four great great granddaughters. She left behind her best friend of 20 years of adventuring life with, Stan Sears.

Her hobbies were her love for her pets especially "BABE" her bird and her dog "SMOKEY". Charlotte enjoyed gardening and baking and her favorite spot to visit was Hawaii. She will be missed!

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Kirk T. Mosely, Jr.; mother, Lillian Lovett; daughter, Karen Shores Robbins; sisters, Raye Greenig and Mary White; and her brother, Gene Lovett, Jr.

Charlotte was laid to rest next to her late husband, Dr. Kirk T. Mosely, Jr., at Resthaven Memorial Park, in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, 10:00 am, at the First Baptist Church, 1057 1st Street, in Fillmore, CA

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to VCHS or a .

Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, CA 93003. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlotte's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ted Mayr Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -