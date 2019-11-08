|
|
Charlotte Rose Lovett Shores Mosley
Ventura - Our Beloved "Charlotte Rose Lovett Shores Mosley" has been called to Heaven on October 22, 2019.
Born on January 6, 1935 to Lillian Lovett (Granny) and James Lovett in Chickasha, Oklahoma. She moved to Ventura attending Sheridan Way Elementary and Ventura Jr. High.
Charlotte led an interesting life with three children: daughter, Jeri Hooten and husband Tom; son, Ron Shores; and late daughter, Karen Shores Robbins. She had seven grandchildren: Crystal Waycasy Clark, Darrell Waycasy, Samantha Shores Harrelson, Lindsey Shores Jennings, Whitney Sparks Latty, Jake Sparks and Laurel Sparks Robbins. Charlotte also had eight great grandchildren and four great great granddaughters. She left behind her best friend of 20 years of adventuring life with, Stan Sears.
Her hobbies were her love for her pets especially "BABE" her bird and her dog "SMOKEY". Charlotte enjoyed gardening and baking and her favorite spot to visit was Hawaii. She will be missed!
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Kirk T. Mosely, Jr.; mother, Lillian Lovett; daughter, Karen Shores Robbins; sisters, Raye Greenig and Mary White; and her brother, Gene Lovett, Jr.
Charlotte was laid to rest next to her late husband, Dr. Kirk T. Mosely, Jr., at Resthaven Memorial Park, in Shawnee, Oklahoma.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, 10:00 am, at the First Baptist Church, 1057 1st Street, in Fillmore, CA
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to VCHS or a .
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, CA 93003. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019