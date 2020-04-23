|
|
Charlotte Waynette Skinner
06.12.1941 - 04.20.2020
Charlotte is survived by her three children, Blaine Miller, Adam Skinner, Anne Skinner, son in law Mark Wright, grandson Lawson Ward and her best friend and "big sister" Margaret Paul. Charlotte was born in Peoria, Illinois, moving to Ventura when she was 15. She was a graduate of Ventura High School enjoying a career of more than sixty years in the medical field, working with the Buenaventura Medical Clinic and for many years for Dr. Hartenstein in Ojai, only retiring in 2019. One of the most notable aspects of Charlotte was her care and compassion for people, not only in her work but in her home life as well. Her home was always open to those who needed it, she always cooked for an army and let's not forget her cookies. So, you could say she is survived by each and every person she took in and cared for. A truly strong, loving and caring woman. Many Blessing Charlotte you are sadly missed by all. Arrangements have been made to have Charlotte's remains cremated and a private ceremony to be held at a later date. Donations can be made to Ventura County Community Memorial Hospital.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020