Forever in our hearts! Charlotte Yvette Ivy Allen lost her battle with stage 4 cancer July 28th 2018, she was 69.

Born in TN on February 8, 1949. Yvette was a long-time resident of Ventura County. She served in the military, enjoyed a short modeling career & retired from the County of Ventura in 2017.

Yvette loved dancing, movies, music, bowling, the beach, great food and spending time sipping wine with genuine people. An extraordinary Woman, Mother, Grandmother & Friend; she leaves a legacy of class, intelligence, compassion, humor, integrity and love.

She is missed tremendously by her daughter Kimeve Allen, grandson Quincy Allen, countless friends & co-workers. She is survived by son Vincent Allen and family.

Family & friends gathered to honor & celebrate her life the evening of 8-8-18 in Ventura, CA.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020
