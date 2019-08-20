|
|
Cheryl Moore
Thousand Oaks - Cheryl Moore, businesswoman, community activist, loving wife, mother and musician died peacefully Saturday May 25 at home in Thousand Oaks after a courageous two-and-a-half-year battle with glioblastoma.
Born in Pasadena, the oldest child of Dorothy and Bill Ford, she was a gifted pianist from an early age. Cheryl lived most of her life in Southern California; she attended Orange High School and graduated from UC Irvine majoring in Spanish with a minor in German. Cheryl earned a teaching credential and completed a National Endowment for the Humanities Fellowship at Harvard University. She was also on the University of California Board of Regents where she acquired a number of lifelong friends. It was through one of these friends that she met the love of her life, Steve Moore; they married in 1983 and remained together throughout their lives.
Cheryl took great pride in her early career as a teacher, school principal and Assistant Superintendent of Public Instruction for Orange County and was acting superintendent for several years. She used her skills to transition to the corporate world as an executive with NBC, Nestle, Anthem, and the Workforce Development Board of Ventura County.
Cheryl was a woman of great service and held leadership positions on numerous nonprofit boards. She was President of the University of California Alumni Association and received many awards, including, most recently, recognition in the Congressional Record of the U.S. House of Representatives, the California State Assembly, Conejo Schools Foundation Board and a commendation from the California State Senate.
She touched countless lives with her enthusiasm to mentor people while encouraging them to find their passion and pursue it. Cheryl was generous in sharing her knowledge with care and always a positive attitude. Her spirit was infectious, and her intellect, quick wit, visionary leadership and compassion for her fellow man is her legacy. She was a longtime supporter of Big Brothers Big Sisters Ventura County, and served on their board as well as giving generously and volunteering at events. However, her greatest joy was her family, and she spent her entire life giving endless support and love to her husband, sons, and relatives.
Cheryl was predeceased by her husband Steve in 2015 and her son Michael in 2007. She is survived and will live on in the many fond memories of her son Patrick. She is also survived by her brothers Bob and Bill, sister-in-law Linda, nieces Leanne, Lindsey and Emily, and nephews Russell, Alex and Randall. Cheryl will be greatly missed for her courage and guidance. The family wishes to express heartfelt thanks to all those who have cared for her and the love of so many family and friends.
A public memorial service will be held at Cal Lutheran's Samuelson Chapel in Thousand Oaks on Saturday August 25 at 1 PM. Contributions may also be made to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ventura County in honor of her love for her sons.
Published in Ventura County Star from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2019