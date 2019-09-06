|
Cheryl Roxanne Hamilton, born 11/23/1956, passed away Saturday, August 24th at the age of 62. She left us peacefully at her home in Ventura, CA, with her husband of 40 years, Michael Hamilton, by her side.
Cheryl was a loving wife, incredible mother, and generous friend. Cheryl had a love of travel and a knack for planning an amazing adventure-always finding the best deals and including any able to join. Her friendships often turned into an extended family, and those lucky enough to experience her friendship knew well how kind and giving Cheryl was. She was a regular volunteer at her children's schools, and was known for her work on the school board. For the last 13 years of her life, her grandchildren were the greatest joy she had.
Cheryl was born to Gertrude "Cherry" Nigh-Kukowski and Burton "Burt" Kukowski. She is survived by her husband, Michael Hamilton, her three children, Sierra Ruiz, Katrina Salas and husband John Salas, and Staci Hamilton, her three grandchildren, Mikayla Salas, Remi Ruiz, and Maddison Hamilton, and her five siblings, William "Bill" Birgbauer, James "Jim" Birgbauer, Barbara "Barbie" Kukowski, Gregory "Greg" Kukowski, and Gary Kukowski.
Services to be held at Powerhouse Church of the Nazareze, 365 S Seaward Ave., Ventura, CA on Saturday, September 14th at 2:00 pm. Reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Tri-Counties: 4001 Mission Oaks Blvd. Suite F Camarillo, CA 93012, (805) 676-9474, https://tri-counties.wish.org
Published in Ventura County Star from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019