|
|
Cheryl Y. Von Eschen
1949 - 2019
Cheryl Y. Von Eschen, age 70, passed away on December 10th after a brief battle with cancer. She was born in Washington on May 5th 1949 to Virgil Dennis Pogue and Juanita Pauline Belveal. She graduated High School in Oregon in 1966. After graduating High School she ventured to California where she started her new career at the base in Port Hueneme. She retired from Point Magu, Ca as a Resources Specialist.
Cheryl and her late husband, Steve, met in 1967 while working at CBC, Port Hueneme. They were married in 1968. Cheryl was a devoted and loving mother and wife. She spent many hours supporting her family in sports as a "team mom" and was always a part of the sport whether it was scorekeeping, making the team banners, or just there for support. She also enjoyed arts and crafts, trips to Vegas, Dodger games, and playing Bingo.
Cheryl is survived by her 2 sons Brian Von Eschen of Oxnard and Greg Von Eschen of Camarillo as well as her granddaughter Kaylee Von Eschen from Camarillo.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 4th at Griffin Family Funeral Chapels, 1075 E. Daily Dr., Camarillo Ca (805) 482-1166
Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019