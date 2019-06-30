Resources
Chester Crawford Jones

Chester Crawford Jones Obituary
Chester Crawford Jones

Camarillo - 1933 - 2019

My beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away on May 23, 2019, at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center in San Diego, Calif., he was 85.

He was employed by the State of California as an Investigator for over 30 years.

He was born in Los Angeles, CA, the second of four children. He fought a tough, strong and courageous battle with brain cancer. We will miss talking to him and his laugh. Thank you for introducing us to so many wonderful things in this world, and teaching us that the most important things are all around you if you open your heart, mind and soul.

He is survived by his wife Gloria Todd Jones, daughters TaMara Jones Carlson, Gina Jones Petterson (Bill), sons J. Blaze Buonpane and Eric Buonpane. Granddaughters Leslie Alexandra and Kiana Waimea and grandson Tyson Wray, and a number of nieces and nephews and friends.

His memorial service was held on Saturday June 1, 2019 in Camarillo, CA.

Our family cannot thank everyone enough for the overwhelming love and support, flowers and well wishes received.
Published in Ventura County Star from June 30 to July 2, 2019
