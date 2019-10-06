|
Chip Anthony Smith
Chip Anthony Smith
Chip was born at DeWitt Army Hospital (Fort Belvoir, VA) on March 10, 1959 to Bill & Annette Smith. Chip passed suddenly on September 16, 2019 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his parents, brothers Deric (Carol) and Edward Guy of Ventura, nephews Bryan (Danielle), Brett & Bobby of Ventura, Anthony & niece Katelyn of Oregon, great nephew Max & great niece Astrid as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He also leaves behind his girlfriend Donna. He was preceded in death by his longtime girlfriend Pati Corbett.
Due to Chip's father's employment, the family constantly moved. Chip attended 17 different schools before graduating from Ventura High School in 1977. He furthered his education at Ventura Jr. College, majoring in Theatre Arts.
Chip worked as a Sr. Field Engineer for over 15 years with AdvantEdge Technology, Inc. Chip enjoyed traveling, cooking and golf. His true passion was sailing which was evident by his living on his sailboat "Chips Ahoy".
Chip had an enormous smile and an even bigger heart. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 6 to Oct. 13, 2019