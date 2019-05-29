|
|
Chris (Christina) Mary Sampson, 67, died early April 16th at her home in Camarillo.
She is survived and missed by mother Mary, sister Robin, brother Mark, and husband Phillip Armenta.
Loved by her daughters: Ashlae, Lindsay, and Aubrey, and by her granddaughter whom she cherished, Brooklyn.
Chris was born September 26th, 1951, in Rochester, NY, to Mary and Robert Sampson. At age 15 she moved to California and attended respiratory school in Santa Monica. She began her career as a respiratory therapist where she met her husband Phillip and they were together 43 years. After marriage they moved to Camarillo, California where she worked as a respiratory therapist at Pleasant Valley Hospital for 33 years giving care not just medically but spiritually as well to all whom she treated.
Chris enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter teaching her how to bake, plant in her garden, and teaching her how to paint. Chris was adored by all who met her for her compassionate and caring nature which will truly be missed.
A celebration of life will be held this coming Saturday, June 1st at 11am at Camarillo Christian Church, 1777 Arneill Rd, Camarillo and is open to all who wish to join.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 29, 2019