Christina Louise Montrelli
- - "If tears could build a stairway and memories a lane, I'd walk right up to heaven and bring you home again"
It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we have said "until we see you again" to our Mother, Christina Louise Montrelli who journeyed up the stairway to heaven on August 30, 2019. She entered this world December 30, 1921 in Anderson, Indiana. Her grandfather, Joseph Morano, traveled to the United States in the late 1800's from Avellino, Italy. Later settling in Anderson, Indiana and marrying Anna Mae Harney. Her grandparents had 8 children. Her parents moved after her birth to Jackson, Michigan. She attended school there and met John Trikilas, whom she married in May, 1939. She lived a beautiful life. Full of family, friends, fun and adventure. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Chris and Teresa Soneff, her beloved husband, John Trikilas, her sister, Dorothy Douzeff and second husband Romeo Montrelli. She is survived by her daughters, Maria Holmes (Barton) and Tina Dragar (Ted, deceased); 3 grandchildren, Christopher, Francesca and Nicholas; 4 great grandchildren, Austin, Tyler, Sophia and Kyra Isabella and 2 great-great grandchildren, Aria and Dax.
"We love you Mom and you will forever be in our hearts"
Service will be held at Rose Mortuary 4444 Cochran St, Simi Valley, CA 93063 Phone: (805) 581-3800 Friday, September 6, 2019 from 6 - 9pm. Refreshments to follow.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 5, 2019