Christina (Tina) Omo Madrid
December 25, 1938 ~ October 9, 2020
Our loving Mom, Christina O. Madrid, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 9th, 2020 surrounded by her husband and five children. She was born on December 25th, 1938 in Oxnard, California. Tina married her high school sweetheart, Richard Madrid, in 1955 and this year they celebrated 65 years of marriage. They were "magic" on the dance floor and we can still see them dancing to "The Chokin' Kind". They built a beautiful life together and shared it with everyone.
Her legacy lies in her five children who lost a piece of their heart with her passing. She loved them with a genuine and unconditional love. "Mama Tina" was their rock and showed them that the secret of life comes from the love you give and share with your family and friends. The "Madrid Seven" will forever have memories of their annual Harley rides to Laughlin, trips to Vegas where she could gamble all night just to "break even" and the many family holiday celebrations she hosted.
"Grandma Tina" shared her love of card games, "spooky movies" and competitive spirit with her grandkids. She spoiled them with love and the gift of her time. She will be remembered for singing "You are my Sunshine", "I've got the joy, joy, joy", and "I love you a bushel and a peck". Camping trips to Yosemite were the highlights of each summer, along with trips to Disneyland and "driving to town". Her love and pride for her grandkids was always on display at sporting events, graduations and big milestone's.
Grandma Tina was the "life of the party" and had the ability to light up a room with her smile and fill it up with her voice. She had style, grace and beauty that shined from within. She greeted everyone with a hug and kiss which made her loved by all who knew her. She was the Light of our life and made each and every one of us feel like we were the light of hers.
Our mom and grandma will remain in our hearts and the memories she blessed us with will be with us forever!
Tina is survived by her husband of 65 years: Richard (Dickie) A. Madrid Sr., Daughters; Cindy (Michael) Madrigal, Donna (Michael) Leighty, Sonja (Magdeleno) Meza all of Oxnard, California, Sons; Richard A. Madrid Jr. (Larry Burdeshaw) of San Antonio, TX, Frank D. Madrid (Diane) of Oxnard, California, 13 grandchildren; Niecee Nelson, Michael and Ryan Madrigal, Tina (Angelo) Meleandez, Nicholas, Frank and Richard Leighty, Matthew (Joana), Melanie and Alyssa Madrid, Dominique, Demi and Joshua Meza, 15 great-grandchildren, sister Lilian Roman and brother Manual Omo.
She was preceded in death by her parents: George and Sarah Omo; brothers: George Omo Jr. Jimmy Omo, Larry Omo, Vincent Omo.
Our family would like to express their sincere love, gratitude and appreciation to Mrs. Yvonne Dudley. Over the years, Yvonne has spent countless hours taking care of our mom for which we are forever grateful.
Mass will take place at Santa Clara Church, 323 S E St, Oxnard, CA 93030, on Monday, October 19th at 10:00 a.m. Burial immediately following at Santa Clara Cemetery.
