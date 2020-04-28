|
Christine Binda
Ventura - Christine Binda passed away on March 29, 2020 at Community Memorial Hospital in Ventura California from bacterial Pneumonia and complications from cancer. She was 71 years old.
Christine is survived by her beloved husband of 49 years Daniel, two sons Dan (Jenny) and Eric (Kristy), two grandchildren (Lauren and Tyler), one sister and two brothers.
Christine was born in Attleboro, Massachusetts June 17, 1948 and moved to California with her family when she was 10 years old. She married Daniel Binda in 1970 and they settled in Camarillo, California in 1975. She was a Registered Nurse retired from Kaiser Woodland Hills. She was very involved with her family and friends, the Catholic Church, community activities, organizations, two book clubs and chocolate.
Christine was laid to rest at Assumption Cemetery in Simi Valley on April 8, 2020. A memorial service will be planned later after the Corona virus quarantine is ended.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020