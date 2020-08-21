1/1
Christine Cooke
Christine Cooke

Ventura - Christine Cooke, age 75, died peacefully on August 16, 2020. She had battled Alzheimer's for over 10 years.

Christine is survived by her sister, Vicki and husband Tom Consoli, brother Charles Ross and wife Ramona, daughter Della and husband Tim Dowler, son West Cooke and wife Shoshanah and two granddaughters Amber and Brianna Dowler.

She was born in Ventura on October 2, 1944, to Dobie Randall and Frances Ross.

Christine graduated from Ventura High School in 1962 and continued her love of being involved with class reunions for many years. She made history when she became the first woman janitor for the County of Ventura, working nights so she would be home with her children during the day. During her 30+ years with the County, she worked in many different departments and proudly retired from the Appeals Court in 2004.

Christine enjoyed traveling the world and spending time with family and friends. She was very involved with the Unitarian Church in Santa Paula where she made wonderful life long friends who she loved seeing every Sunday. Christine will be deeply missed by her friends, family and all that knew her. We are comforted knowing that she is back to her adventurous fun-loving self with no more suffering, no more pain and NO MORE ALZHEIMER'S!

When it is safe to do so, we will be having a celebration of life at the Unitarian Church of Santa Paula in the garden. In lieu of flowers please donate to fight Alzheimer's.

Arrangements are under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Ventura.






Published in Ventura County Star from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
