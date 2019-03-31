|
|
Christine Margaret Portugal
Ventura, CA
May Christine be remembered as the Healing Hands Brit-a healer of mind, body and spirit. Her light shall continue to shine in all.
Christine Margaret Portugal, 71 of Ventura, CA passed away on March 21st at home. Christine was born in Darwen Lancashire, England to Abel and Joyce Entwistle on Novemeber 22nd 1947.
Christine is survived by her Daughters Asha and Danielle Portugal, Stepmother Joan Entwistle, Sister Susan Hetherington, Nephew Zak Haworth, and Partner Bill Flores.
A celebration of life will be held at her home, 1360 Beachmont Street, Ventura CA 93001 on April 13th at 3:00pm. Per her request, please dress as your favorite rock star and bring something for the potluck.
Arrangements are under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 31 to Apr. 7, 2019