Christopher Alan Darwin
Santa Paula - On Monday, August 24, 2020, Christopher Alan Darwin passed away at the age of 29. Chris was born October 10, 1990, in Fort Worth, TX. He graduated from Seneca High School in Louisville, KY and attended Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.
Chris served his country by joining the United States Navy, and after completion of rigorous training and education, was appointed as an Air Traffic Controller stationed at Naval Base Ventura County, Point Mugu, CA. The Secretary of the Navy awarded Chris the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for his superior performance of his duties as Facility Watch Supervisor. Chris expertly led a 20-person watch team, completing 420,000 flight operations. As an instructor, he dedicated 10,000 training hours to 95 controllers resulting in 160 professional qualifications. Chris skillfully developed 45 complex training simulations greatly enhancing proficiency within the division. He also received multiple letters of appreciation from his Commanding Officer for his many hours of volunteer service outside his base. In April 2020, he was honorably discharged from the United States Navy as an Air Traffic Controller Petty Officer 2nd Class.
Chris had many interests throughout his life. At an early age, Chris was drawn to the culinary arts becoming quite an adept chef. He loved to experience new and unique foods and shared those interests with his friends and family. Chris was an avid outdoorsman enjoying many activities including backpacking, kayaking, camping but his greatest joy was snowboarding. Chris had an insatiable curiosity for the world around him. Chris had a special fondness and affinity for the Japanese culture and arts. He took every opportunity to explore the US, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan, but also explored many new worlds through his love of reading. Above all things, Chris was an exceptional and commendable friend; always lifting everyone's spirits with his quick wit and mischievous personality. Chris's love of life and adventure, his intelligence, and sense of humor were infectious. He was a cherished uncle by his nephew and niece who greatly loved him and communicated with him regularly. Chris will be tremendously missed by everyone who knew him.
Left to cherish Chris's memory are his parents Glenn and Jacqui Darwin, his brother and sister in-law Robert and Carol Darwin, Fiancée Amanda Chairez, nephew and niece Carter and Luna Darwin and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Memorial services will be held in Louisville, KY and Ventura, CA at a future time. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to the Arbor Day Foundation, Trees in Memory at https://shop.arborday.org/
.