Christopher Clay
Camarillo - Christopher Clay was suddenly taken from this world too soon in Arizona 03/09/2020 at the age of 31.
Chris was born in Oxnard California. He moved to Washington state in 1991 where he grew up and went to school.
Chris will always be remembered by his kindness, generosity, and his honest and sometimes blunt humor. He was a man of few words and did not "suffer fools gladly"
Chris was a good son and loyal friend to many. He lived his life fearlessly and was protective of those close to him. Chris would not hesitate to help anyone in need night or day.
Chris loved hot food and a cold IPA. From the time Chris was young, he loved to take things apart to see how they worked and would sometimes even put them back together. Chris loved to make his friends laugh and was always a class clown. He loved dogs, old cars and WWII history.
Chris moved to Camarillo in 2016 to be with the love of his life since the age of 13, Chloe Nowlin and her son, Riley.
Chris is survived by his mother Laura Pledger, step-father Tom Nicol and his brothers, Zachary and Michael, Grandfather Tom Shrader of Ojai California and Grandmother Linda Dennis of Ventura California as well as aunts and uncles and many friends in Washington and California.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Eugene and Nelda Nicol of Newton Iowa and his beloved aunt, Janet Ross of Iowa.
A private celebration of life will be held on March 21st for close friends and family. A later service will be held in Lakewood Washington to be announced at a later time due to current restrictions.
The world is a bit darker and sadder place with his light extinguished. We will miss you Chris.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020