|
|
Chuck "Coco" Valdez
Simi Valley - Chuck "Coco" Valdez died Sunday, November 17 in Simi Valley surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Culver City on September 7, 1946 to Raymond and Mary Jesse Valdez. He is survived by his wife, Mary, his daughter Mona Tomassini (husband Tony) and his granddaughter Taylor Tomassini, his siblings Phillip Valdez (Rosanne), Becky Barela, Marianna Valdez, Kenny Valdez, Raymond Valdez and Elizabeth Valdez Kyne (husband Jordan). He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam war, and upon return moved with his family to Simi Valley where he built a life surrounded by family and friends. Welcoming all to his house with warmth and love, Chuck was always quick to laugh and tell a joke, and will always be fondly remembered for his willingness to argue with anyone. Visitation will be at Reardon Mortuary on Thursday, November 21 from 5:00-9:00PM, and the funeral will be Saturday, November 23rd at St. Pascal in Thousand Oaks at 11:00AM.
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019