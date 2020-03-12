|
Cindy Smith Pearson
May 24th, 1952 - March 6th, 2020
On Friday, March 6, 2020, Cindy Smith Pearson (born Cindy Jean Smith), loving mother and grandmother, finished her fight with brain cancer at the age of 67.
Cindy was born in 1952 to Arthur and Alma Smith in sunny southern California, accompanied by her four siblings: David, Ann, Naydell, and Gary. After high school, Cindy met Frank Pearson while at college in Tennessee, and they were soon married. Cindy and Frank spent a decade together before having their two boys—Erich and Charlie. Cindy loved being a mother; as a skilled story teller she would make up stories with the boys in the evenings, a practice they will always remember. She also took them to every museum and aquarium that she could find. As the boys grew into teenagers, Cindy returned to school and obtained her law degree. Her skill in the practice of law and her impeccable work ethic led her to become a partner at a large law firm.
While Cindy spent most of her life among the golden hills of California, she also saw much of the world. Most importantly, Cindy loved and cherished her family—for whom she'd move mountains. Cindy is survived by her two sons, Erich and Charlie; her two daughters-in-law, Terra and Jacq; her three grandsons, Finnegan, Liam, and Kai, her sister, Anne, her Uncle Charlie and Aunt Juanita, her cousins whom she loved as sisters, numerous nieces and nephews, and several great friends whom she regarded as family.
In accordance with her wishes, Cindy will be cremated, and at a time yet determined, a memorial service for her friends and family will be held in California, where she wished for her ashes to be scattered over the Pacific ocean
Bernhardt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020