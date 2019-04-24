|
|
Ciseli Senee Dock
Durant, OK
Ciseli Senee Dock passed away unexpectedly in her home on April 14, 2019 at the age of 44 in the city of Durant, Oklahoma.
Ciseli was born January 11, 1975 in Ventura, California to Devena Renee Wilson and Cisco Dock. She was a devoted fighter who remained strong through her health problems. She always enjoyed talking to her family, especially the daily conversations with her father.
Ciseli is preceded in death by her Grandparents, SB & Wyvern Dock, Alfred Wilson & Florene Smith, her Uncle Downie Dock and Cousin Samantha Dock.
Ciseil is survived by her kids, Kaiyla Jade Robinson, Khalia Danae Carper, James William Carper, Joseph David Carper and her first & only grandchild, Kaimyr William Lee Wallace. Her parents, Devena Renee Wilson-Taylor & Cisco Dock. Her siblings, Cisco Adam Dock, Devin Smith Wilson Dock, Wyvina Priscilla Sharlondra Dock & Corlis Lourina Edwards. Her Companion of 16 years, Jasper Burch. A host of Uncles, Aunts, Cousins, Nieces & Nephews.
The services will be on Saturday, April 27th at Garcia Mortuary Chapel in Oxnard with her viewing from 12-1pm. The service will be officiated by Rev. Rainey Dock Matthews to begin at 1:00pm and the repast to follow.
In lieu of flowers, should family and friends desire, personal contributions may be sent to Garcia Mortuary.
For live service viewing, please reach out to Garcia Mortuary.
To sign the family's online guestbook, share stories and post pictures please visit www.garciamortuaryoxnard.com and click on Ciseli's name located below "Obituaries."
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of GARCIA MORTUARY, 629 South A Street, Oxnard. For further information, please call (805)486-9148.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 24, 2019