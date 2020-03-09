|
Clara Elsa (Fain) Baughey
Oxnard - The time of my departure has come. I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge will award to to me on that day and not only me but also to all who have loved his appearing.
On Thursday, March 5, 2020, God smiled down, took Mom by the hand and said,
'Welcome home."
Clara Elsa (Fain) Baughey was born "Clara Elsa Zimmermann" on April 24, 1930 and grew up in Limbach, Germany.
At age 19, her love of American ice cream drew her to the USO where she met and fell in love with a young American soldier, our dad, Cecil Fain, who predeceased her in death on March 12, 1987.
Five years later, she would meet and fall in love again with Bobby Baughey, who predeceased her in death on February 24, 2011.
She leaves her son, Donnie and his wife, Mary of McCall, Idaho, her daughter, Sue Drews and granddaughter, Alexis Noelle both of Ventura.
We would like to thank the Livingston Hospice Team, especially Julie, Hana and Nancy, her special friend Twila and her amazing caregiver, Rose.
Mom's celebration of life will be Thursday, March 12th 10:00 a.m. at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park with a reception to follow.
