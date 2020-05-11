|
|
Clara Sue Robinson
Ojai - Clara Sue Robinson, 100, passed away peacefully in Thousand Oaks, CA, on May 2, 2020. She was born in Logan County, AR on January 23, 1920 to parents James Gilbert and Elsie Erickson.
Clara attended high school in Ottawa, IL. On July 19, 1937 in Defiance, OH, she married her loving husband of 61 years, Frank C. (Buzz) Robinson. During WWII, they lived in Omaha, NE, where Buzz worked on warplanes at Offutt Air Force Base.
Clara spent most of her life in Ojai, CA. She worked for the Ojai Unified School District as a secretary for 24 years, ending her career at Chaparral High School. Also, many years were spent teaching Sunday school. Traveling the world, playing golf, and writing gave her much joy. She was a member of the First Baptist Church and the Ojai Valley Community Church.
Family members who preceded her in death were husband (Buzz), sisters Dorothy Aicher (Frank), Betty Davis (Harry), and brother Howard Gilbert (Fern).
Those who survive her are daughter, Sandra Davey of Westlake Village; grandchildren, Mark Thomas (Gae) of Ventura and Karen Reynolds (Marc) of Chicago; great-grandchildren, Alexandra, Marc, and Beau Reynolds of Chicago; and many loving nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff members of Atria Grand Oaks for the kindness, patience, and love they showed to Clara. Also, Comfort Keepers provided much help, and Athens Hospice was there at the end to render kindness and comfort.
Due to current restrictions, only family members attended her burial at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park on May 9, 2020.
Clara will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She had a deep faith in our Lord Jesus Christ and led an amazing life by example, humbly offering kindness, compassion, patience, understanding, and selfless love to those she met in life.
"Let all that you do be done with Love." (I Corinthians 16:14)
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, CA 93003. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 11 to May 17, 2020