|
|
Clara Sue Smith
Camarillo - Clara Sue Smith, of Camarillo, was called to heaven early in the morning on April 29th, 2019. She was born on May 11th, 1944 to two loving parents, Koger "Dee" and Leona May Coker in Ventura, CA. She spent her childhood growing up with her two older sisters Mavis and Donna, and her younger brother Ken.
Clara grew up and went to school in Oxnard, where in high school she met her future husband, Robert Smith. On November 14th, 1965 they were wed. She graduated beauty school and received her beautician's license, and in 1967, they adopted their first son.
Clara and the family moved to Arizona in 1978 where she continued to be a wonderful wife & mother. She met some great people in Douglas and made long-lasting friendships. In 1987, they moved back to California to live in Camarillo. In 1999, she and her friend and business partner Sue Noble opened their own beauty shop, Heads Up Hair Design. After sixteen years of success, they decided to close the shop and Clara retired to enjoy her life with her husband and family.
Her personality would light up the room and her smile was infectious. Clara had many friends and touched countless lives. She was loved by all of her family and friends and will be missed terribly.
Clara is survived by her husband Bob; her son and his wife, Garrett and Rose Marie; her grandsons Matthew, Collin, Garren and Callum; her sisters Mavis and Donna; her brother Ken and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 2, 2019