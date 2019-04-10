|
Clarence Everett Roberson
Oxnard, CA
Clarence Everett Roberson Sr, died Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Shoreline Care Center in Oxnard. He was born on April 24, 1931 in Chickasha, Oklahoma. Although raised in Oklahoma,Roberson migrated to Texas and later settled in Oxnard, CA. He was employed at General Tire for 20 years. Mr. Roberson had a passion of camping/fishing and loved to cook and BBQ for family and friends.
He leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Betty (Williams) Roberson, his daughters, Beverly Roberson, Cheryl Brown, Jeanie Richardson, Denise Evans; his sons, Dwight Roberson Sr, Clarence Roberson ll, Reggie Roberson; 20 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 4:00p.m. to 10:00p.m. at the Garcia Mortuary chapel in Oxnard. Final viewing will be held from 10:00a.m. to 11:00a.m. with a celebration of life service to begin at 11:00a.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019 at St. Paul's Baptist Church 1777 Statham Blvd, Oxnard, CA. Interment to follow at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park 5400 Valentine Road in Ventura, CA.
