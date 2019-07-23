|
Clarence "Bud" Richard Meuse
Oxnard - Clarence Richard Meuse passed away at his Oxnard home Tuesday, July 2nd, 2019. He was 91. "Bud", as he was known by everyone, was born on May 4th, 1928 in Chelsea, Massachusetts. His French Canadian parents were Henry T. and Julia A. Meuse.
Bud is survived by one sister, Lucille, who lives in Malden, Massachusetts. He was preceded by his wife, Janet MacLeod, who passed away in 1998. They were married for 48 years. Bud had two brothers, Nelson and Mel, and two sisters Louise and Lucille. He and "Jay" had no children.
After marrying his high school sweetheart, Bud attended Boston University where he earned a master's degree in Business Education. Before moving to Oxnard he served a four-year tour in the U.S. Navy during WW II. In 1955 he and "Jay" ended up in Oxnard, California and never left. Bud joined what later became Oxnard Union High School District. Over the years he taught business education at 5 different Oxnard High Schools. He also served as a counselor, department chair, dean of instruction, and assistant principal. Bud remained active in the Ventura County retired Teachers Association where he served on the scholarship committee until his death. Bud was also a member of the Elks and Masons.
"Uncle Bud" was loved by hundreds of students, many fellow educators, and his and Jay's families. He was the perfect gentleman.
Bud will be buried along side Jay at the Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose, Massachusetts. Per his request, there are no serviced planned for the Oxnard area. His family wishes to thank all his friends and colleagues for making Oxnard his happy home.
Bud has been entrusted to the care of the family owned and operated Reardon Funeral Home, 511 North A St. Oxnard, www.reardonfh.com
Published in Ventura County Star on July 23, 2019