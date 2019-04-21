|
|
Cleette Carr Baron
Bakersfield, CA
Cleette Carr Baron, 77, Bakersfield, CA, passed away peacefully April 16th 2019 surrounded by her loving husband and daughters. She was born June 2, 1941 in Los Angeles, CA, grew up in Ventura, CA, and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Cleette is preceded in death by her parents, Clee and Lois Carr, sister JoAnn, brothers Charles and Jack. Cleette is survived by her husband Robert, daughters Bobette (Robert) Johnson and Stacy (Mario) Perea, brother James and sister Linda, grandsons Nick and Alex Johnson, along with several nieces and nephews.
We would like to thank Pastor Dan of Hillcrest SDA Church of Bakersfield, Pastor John of Redeemer Lutheran Church of Bakersfield, and Hoffmann Hospice for their wonderful care for Cleette.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the or Hoffmann Hospice of Bakersfield.
A Celebration of Life will take place April 27th.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 21, 2019