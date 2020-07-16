Clifford A. LebeauClifford Allen LeBeau, 81, of Newbury Park, California, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, July 13, 2020 after a three-year battle with cancer. Born on April 22, 1939 in Chicago, Illinois to Alador and Marie LeBeau, Cliff had a brother, James (deceased) who was five years his junior. He was married to Jeri Hellesen in 1960 and had two children- a son and a daughter. They divorced in 1982. In 1989, Cliff married Marianne Johnson, who was by his side when he passed. A talented mechanical engineer during his professional life, Cliff worked as a senior developmental engineer with Hughes Research Laboratories for 32 years. Over the course of his career, he received several patents and numerous awards for excellence. Cliff also had a passion for architecture and designed many beautiful homes in the Los Angeles area. Among Cliff's hobbies were classic cars, sailing, and woodworking.During the early 1980s he was a member of the Conejo Kickers Soccer Club. A soft-spoken man, Cliff had a great sense of humor, was well liked and respected by friends, and dearly loved by his family.He is survived by his wife Marianne, son Greg LeBeau and daughter-in-law Jennifer, daughter Nancy (LeBeau) Hardin and son-in-law Gary, and three grandchildren: Kyle Gardner and his wife Shannon, Hannah LeBeau, and Gavin LeBeau.A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date at Conejo Mountain Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.