1/1
Clifford A. Lebeau
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clifford's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clifford A. Lebeau

Clifford Allen LeBeau, 81, of Newbury Park, California, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, July 13, 2020 after a three-year battle with cancer. Born on April 22, 1939 in Chicago, Illinois to Alador and Marie LeBeau, Cliff had a brother, James (deceased) who was five years his junior. He was married to Jeri Hellesen in 1960 and had two children- a son and a daughter. They divorced in 1982. In 1989, Cliff married Marianne Johnson, who was by his side when he passed. A talented mechanical engineer during his professional life, Cliff worked as a senior developmental engineer with Hughes Research Laboratories for 32 years. Over the course of his career, he received several patents and numerous awards for excellence. Cliff also had a passion for architecture and designed many beautiful homes in the Los Angeles area. Among Cliff's hobbies were classic cars, sailing, and woodworking.

During the early 1980s he was a member of the Conejo Kickers Soccer Club. A soft-spoken man, Cliff had a great sense of humor, was well liked and respected by friends, and dearly loved by his family.

He is survived by his wife Marianne, son Greg LeBeau and daughter-in-law Jennifer, daughter Nancy (LeBeau) Hardin and son-in-law Gary, and three grandchildren: Kyle Gardner and his wife Shannon, Hannah LeBeau, and Gavin LeBeau.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date at Conejo Mountain Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved