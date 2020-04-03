|
|
Clifford "Cliff" Nelson Kenney
Ventura - Ventura native Cliff Kenney, 80, passed away from heart failure on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Community Memorial Hospital in Ventura, the same hospital where he came into the world. After suffering an aortic aneurysm, Cliff defied the odds and lived another twenty years, and those who loved him were grateful for the extra time. His determination and fearless spirit will be missed by his family and friends.
He was born to Lafeyette and Irene (nee Eaton) on July 26, 1939, the youngest of four children. He was athletic, confident, and good at everything. In high school he was a three-sport star, playing baseball, basketball, and football. During his stint in the army as a tank operator in Germany, he also played on the All-Star baseball team. After his military service and a year at Ventura College, Cliff met and married his beloved Lana, whom he loved passionately, and together they raised two sons. He found work with Standard/Chevron Oil as a mechanic, and went on to own stations in Santa Barbara, Gaviota, and Ventura.
After the loss of his wife of 45 years, Cliff was lucky to find love a second time. He and his companion of 11 years, Joan Grosser, shared a birthday. Joan passed away on March 22, just two days after Cliff, meaning they lived almost the same number of days on Earth.
Cliff was a proud and dedicated father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who loved sports, fishing, golf, and playing cards with friends. We will never be able to see a cribbage board without thinking of him and will carry on the tradition of family games in his memory.
Cliff was preceded in death by his wife, Lana; his parents; sister Alice Davis; and brother Ernest. He is survived by his son Kevin Kenney (Debbie) of Camarillo; son Darren Kenney (Trisha) of Carpinteria; grandchildren Kristin Fox (Brad) of Santa Cruz, Ryan Kenney of Chicago, Patrick and Zach Kenney, both of Camarillo, and Corey Keiser of Carpinteria; great-grandsons Gavin and Brody Fox; sister Nancy Warnock of Chico; in-laws Wilma Kenney of Sacramento, Lynn and Frank Arguelles of Santa Maria, Leslie and Mike Rea of Ventura; and nieces and nephews Doug, Kathy, Randy, Lisa, Andrea, Roger, Ryan, Dean, Darla, Karen, Nicki, Laura, David, and Denise.
The family hopes to have a Celebration of Life in the future when we can all safely gather again. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a that benefits victims of coronavirus.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020