Services
Garcia Mortuary
629 South A Street
Oxnard, CA 93030
(805) 486-9148
Visitation
Sunday, May 17, 2020
2:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Garcia Mortuary
629 South A Street
Oxnard, CA 93030
Service
Sunday, May 17, 2020
6:00 PM
Clint Douglas Cachola Obituary
Clint Douglas Cachola

Oxnard - On Wednesday, May 6, 2020, Clint Douglas Cachola, father to his daughter Cecilia Juanita Cachola passed away at the age of 26.

Clint was born in Cebu, Philippines on June 8, 1993 to his mother Mary Jane Guest and Marino Cachola Jr. He was a loving child who enjoyed spending time with his Grandparents and family in Vallejo and San Francisco. He always had a fondness for video games and music. His laugh was infectious. His kind soul drew attention to anyone who met him. He brought joy to all that knew him. He had a heart of gold that he would always wear on his sleeve. He had many family members and friends who loved him dearly. His daughter Cecilia was his pride and joy, his best friend. Clint is a child of God, finding his relationship with Our Lord shortly before his passing.

Clint was preceded in death by his Grandmother Pilar Cachola and Uncle George Lapizar Jr.

He is survived by his daughter, Cecilia Juanita Cachola, Mother, Mary Jane Guest, Father, Marino Cachola Jr., Grandparents, Marino Cachola Sr., George Lapizar Sr., Rosita Cachola, Lolita Lapizar, Siblings, Marcos Montesclaros, Jasmin David, Matthew Cachola, Raphael Cachola, Gabriel Cachola and many aunts, uncles and cousins. We will all miss him dearly.

To sign the family's online guestbook, share stories and view livestream services click on Clint's name located below "Obituaries" at www.garciamortuaryoxnard.com. Due to Ventura County's COVID-19 guidelines, visitation is limited to no more than 5 people at one time from 2:30pm to 5:00pm on Sunday, May 17th, 2020 at the Garcia Mortuary Chapel, 629 South A Street in Oxnard. Clint's livestream service link will be available at 6:00pm.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 12 to May 15, 2020
