Clovis Vincent Peres
Camarillo, CA - We sadly announce the passing of our father and husband, Clovis Peres, age 90, of Camarillo, Tuesday August 18, 2020 of natural causes. We will greatly miss his many stories from his world-wide travels and long-ago days growing up in Los Angeles, CA.
Dad was a proud French Basque, born July 17, 1930 to Antoine and Emily Peres in Los Angeles, CA. His love of literature grew as he attended Loyola High School and then Loyola University where he graduated and then enlisted as a Captain in the U.S. Air Force. After a short time in the service, Dad's friend Patrick Forest, encouraged him to move up to Camarillo where in 1960 he joined the teaching staff at the "new" Adolfo Camarillo High School. He spent over twenty-five years teaching English, and added a Masters of English and a Masters of Administration to his educational accomplishments.
Dad was devoted to our mother, Belinda Mary Conners. After meeting when they were young, they spent 66 years always making sure that they were each other's priority. He loved lecturing at Padre Serra Parish and was a devoted theater attendee (both movies and live plays) when he and Mom weren't off traveling the world.
Clovis had a wonderful laugh and was always ready to enjoy a party full of friends, food and music. But his most favorite activity was to travel the world. He would spend months planning his next trip to take with Mom and relished meeting people, eating food and enjoying the fine arts and the natural beauty of the different parts of our world. His favorite activity was to fall on a beautiful beach with a good book while Mom swam with the turtles.
But most of all, his five children cherish the many treasures of life he has passed onto us and which we pass onto our children and grandchildren.
His daughter Kathie Wilson (husband Ron), has valued Dad's love of learning, reading and theater and passed them onto her children Aerin, Corey and Kylie;
His son Tony (wife Judith), has been immersed in Dad's love of music and politics and passed them onto his son Joaquin;
His son Tim (wife Stephanie), has enjoyed Dad's love of movies and Hawaii and passed those loves onto his daughters Kassadra and Hayley;
His daughter Marita Redondo (husband Skip), will always be grateful for Dad's love of exotic animals, art and museums and passed them onto her sons Ryan and Skylar and daughters Summer and Kia;
His son John (wife Lisa), has continued Dad's love of travel, adventure and love of fine food and passed them onto his son John, Jr. and daughter Veronica.
Clovis is survived by his wife, Belinda, his five children and their spouses, 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter Teresa, brother Emile Peres, parents Emily and Antoine Peres and granddaughter, Kelly.
Due to the threat of COVID, services will be private. If you wish to, Dad would like donations to go to the Lymphangiomatosis & Gorham's Disease Alliance (https://www.lgdalliance.org/donate-2/
) in the hopes of a cure for his granddaughter, Kylie.