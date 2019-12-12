|
Clyde E. Blackman, DDS
Ventura - Clyde Blackman, 70, died tragically in a vehicle accident on October 3, 2019 in Lee Vining, California. Clyde was born in New York City, the only child of Edward and Alice Blackman. He attended the University of the Pacific in San Francisco. It was there that he met and married Jane Pooler Blackman. They were married for 43 years and moved to Ventura in 1981. He was a Ventura resident and practicing dentist for 40 years. Our family is brokenhearted at his sudden death. Clyde lived a full and active life and will be loved and remembered for the twinkle in his eyes, his exceptional cooking and love of adventure. He will be missed by his friends, Bass Lake Family and fellow Burners. He is survived by his wife Jane, daughters Melissa De La O (Rudy), Claire Hoey (Denis) and four grandchildren. Celebration of life will be held on December 21, 2019 at the Museum of Ventura County.
Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019