Colby JR Mosby-Lovejoy
Ventura - Colby JR Mosby, age 33, unexpectedly passed away May 21, 2020 at home. Colby was born April 22, 1987, an Earth Day baby.
He was a very giving and humble man, always ready to help family and friends. He served our country in the United States Army. Colby was a proud Army Ranger in the Special Forces Battalion, 75th Ranger Rgmt.,driving a striker in Iraq. He went to war in 2007, but the war within never fully left and he did his best to persevere.
Colby met the love of his life, Rebecca, at the tender age of 16. It did not take long to know she was the one. They married at age 19 and spent 16 wonderful years together. They have two beautiful children, a son, Mason age 8 and a daughter, Molly, age 5. Colby loved his family dearly.
Growing up Colby was always athletic and great at sports. He was one of the fastest kids around town. Video games were a big part of his life starting from a young age. He passed that down to his son; they would spend hours gaming together. Colby had a green thumb, he left behind a blooming garden that is still growing everyday. He felt at peace being one with nature. The stars and the galaxy were something Colby enjoyed. Astronomy always called to him. He studied it, among other things at Venture College where he was attending and working towards his degree. He would gaze at the night sky with his telescope, wife and children. Colby and his daughter would talk about space and dream of one day seeing the stars up close.
Colby leaves behind his wife and children, as mentioned above; Mom, Tammy Mosby, Sister, Casey Mosby; lots of nieces, nephews and in-laws, extended family and friends.
There will forever be a hole in our hearts, but his memory and spirit will be a guiding light through our dark days.
Due to the California shutdown his burial and memorial services will be postponed to the end of June or beginning or July. We will announce the day and time as soon as we can. We hope all his friends and family will keep him in their hearts and are able to join us then.
Colby will always be loved, forever missed and never forgotten.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, CA 93003. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 28 to May 31, 2020.