Colleen June Winter
Camarillo, CA
Colleen June Lembke, Gilbertson, Winter, passed away in her sleep Wednesday, February 13th at 6:05 a.m. 2019. Colleen was 88 years young at heart. She was a beloved mother of 5 daughters, son-in-laws, 17 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Born in South Dakota, she grew up on a farm and later moved to the city of North Hollywood, California. Colleen attended Burbank High School, class of 1947 where she and her classmates experienced the turmoil of World War II, the toppling of Communism in Central and Eastern Europe. She experienced the many breakthroughs in the advancement for women. Colleen married Willard Gilbertson from Hawley, Minnesota. Years later, she became a widow. Blessed once more to remarry, Bud Winter from Van Nuys, California, again years passed by and she became a widow once more. Colleen enjoyed reading her daily paper, the Ventura Star, along with reading a good book. She enjoyed playing card games of all kinds. She listened to big band music and played her piano. Colleen had volunteered her time at local hospitals and had given to many local charities through the years. She made crocheted blankets, so colorful and woven with her love which she gave to her family. On her refrigerator she had written these words, "be who you are, say what you think, those that mind don't matter, and those who matter don't mind." In memory of our sweet beloved mother, these few words from her favorite bandleader Lawrence Welk... She would say to us her beloved family and friends, "good night, sleep tight and pleasant dreams to you, here's a wish and a prayer that every dream comes true. And now till we meet again Adios, Au Revoir, Auf Wiedershen. The Lord is our Shepherd.
Published in Ventura County Star on Feb. 24, 2019