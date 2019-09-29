|
Colleen M. Brubaker
Ventura -
Colleen McHenry Brubaker passed away at home on September 14, 2019 after a short illness.
Mrs. Brubaker was born June 8, 1926 in Long Beach, California to Lorenzo Dow and Helen Felicia McHenry. In 1934, the family moved to Coalinga, CA where Colleen spent her remaining school years. Upon her graduation from Coalinga High School in 1943, the family moved to Ventura, CA.
In 1949 she met and married Lloyd Brubaker. Colleen and Lloyd enjoyed traveling the world together and spending time with their 2 children, Tom Brubaker and Heidi Miller (Brubaker), as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family and friends. She and "Bru" had 52 1/2 years of happiness together until his death in 2002.
After working for a number of years for Southern Counties Gas Company and then for Ventura Unified School District, she retired in 1981.
Colleen was preceded in death by her husband; Lloyd Brubaker, great-granddaughter; Amanda Webb, daughter-in-law; Peggy Brubaker, great-granddaughter; Ashley Wiley, and sister; Patricia Newton.
She is survived by her son, Tom Brubaker of Ventura; daughter, Heidi Miller, granddaughter, Wendy Rausch and husband Mitch, grandson Ryan Miller all of Kennewick, WA; granddaughter Julie Eaton of Ventura; granddaughter, Becky Eaton of Baker City, OR; grandson James Davis of Ventura; grandson, Robert Wiley of Ventura; great-granddaughters, Lauren and Avery Rausch of Kennewick, WA; great-grandchildren, Nick, Abby, Jack and Brooke Wiley all of Ventura; Adam Webb of La Grande, OR; dear friend, Kim Tallman of Ventura; and many other close family and friends.
Colleen loved entertaining those friends and family. She had a feisty personality and wonderful sense of humor that will be missed by everyone. She was the best "bad grandma" that anyone could ask for.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to Dr. Castel for her compassionate care. Many thanks to all the staff at Ventura Post Acute and CMH. We would like to share our gratitude toward all of those at Livingston Memorial Hospice. Finally, a very special thank you to caretakers, Angelina and Edna.
Colleen will be inurned at Ivy Lawn next to her husband.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 29, 2019